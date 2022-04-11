Menu
Thomas J. MELLAN
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
Mellan - Thomas J.
Age 95, of Buffalo, NY passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Harris Hill Rehabilitation Center. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on August 16, 1926, he was the son of the late William J. and Christine (Ferguson) Mellan. Thomas entered the United Sates Navy on August 30, 1943, serving during WWII and the Korean War. He was honorabley discharged as a BTG2 on March 21, 1952. After serving his country, he began working for American Brass as a pipe-fitter. He worked there and retired from American Brass after 25 years. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Edwin) Woodward, Christine (Louis) Cook III, Dale (Cheryl) Mellan and Francis (Nancy) Mellan; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Roslyn (Bodekor) Mellan; brothers, William J. (Mary Jean) Mellan, Andrew P. Mellan, and Hubert (Betty Jane) Mellan. Friends may call Wednesday, April 13th, from 1-4 PM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC., 319 24th Street (corner of Welch Ave.), Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services, with Military Honors will begin at 5 PM, with Rev. Robert Wardenski officiating. Entombment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY, will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Thomas' memory be made to Harris Hill Assisted Living, 2699 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.
