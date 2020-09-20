RANDAZZO - Thomas Michael
Age 57, from Bay Village, Ohio and formerly from Alden, New York, beloved husband of twenty-six years to Jana (nee Mortensen); dearest father of Katherine Marie, Michael Anthony and Christina Anne; son of Joseph Sr. and Idamarie (nee Vicini); brother of Joseph Jr. (Beverly), Louis (Lori), John (Vicki), Patricia Davey (Patrick Sr.), and James (Daniela); uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; and friend to many. Passed on September 10, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by family. Tom adored his loving wife, three wonderful children, beloved parents, brothers and sisters, and all of his cherished family, who loved him more dearly than anything in this world. He was unfailingly kind, and made everyone feel loved and special. He enjoyed taking walks with his dog Bella and his family. Tom also had a great affection for Western New York, in particular his Alden, NY, hometown where he was a graduate of the Alden Central High School. Tom served as a Federal Administrative Law Judge. He began his Administrative Law Judge career at the U.S. Department of Social Security in 2010, then became an ALJ with the National Labor Relations Board Division of Judges in 2013. Before that, he spent his legal career with the National Labor Relations Board as staff counsel to several Board members in Washington, D.C. He later transferred to the Board's regional office in Cleveland, Ohio, where he served as senior trial attorney for 18 years. He also served as an adjunct faculty member of the Cornell University School of Industrial & Labor Relations. Judge Randazzo received his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his JD degree from the University of Toledo School of Law. He also earned an LL.M degree in labor relations from the Georgetown University Law Center. Through his career as an attorney and later an ALJ, he strived to make the world a better place. His career brought him so much joy and so many wonderful friends. He felt blessed to have a career that he loved so much. Tom touched the lives of so many people, always leaving a path of love and positivity wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him. The love we put into this world lives after us. Therefore, Tom will never truly be gone. He will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Be at peace knowing his soul has embarked on a new journey, guided by the loving hands of The Lord and the blessed Saint Padre Pio. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village, OH, Friday, October 9, at 11:00 AM, where social distancing and face masks are required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. It was Tom's wish that a college scholarship fund be created in his name to support the education of students in his local Ohio community. A donation can be made to the Thomas M. Randazzo Scholarship Fund by check, or by following this link: www.gofundme.com/thomas-m-randazzo-scholarship
. Arrangements by Mcgorray-Hanna Funeral Home, mcgorray-hanna.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.