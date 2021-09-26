MILITELLO - Thomas M.

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Punta Gorda, FL, on September 15, 2021 at the age of 64. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, NY and received his Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Buffalo State College, as well as Master's Degree level courses. Thomas was an owner and operator of his own automobile shop for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed working on automobiles, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, boating, entertaining family and friends as well as traveling to many destinations. Thomas was the devoted husband of Deborah J. Serafin; adored son of the late Michael I. Militello and Theresa A. Cicatello (Garbo); stepson of the late Thomas F. Cicatello. He was a loving father of Thomas M. Militello; cherished grandfather of Joseph M. Militello; loving brother of the late Debra Militello; adored son-in-law of the late Dorothy E. Kosciolek; dear brother-in-law of Joyce (late Gary) Leslie, Kenneth (Kathleen) Kosciolek and Richard (Candace) Kosciolek. He was also survived by several step siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.