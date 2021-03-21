MITCHELL - Thomas C.

Of the Villages, FL and formerly of Hamburg, NY, peacefully returned to his heavenly Father February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Janine (nee Grace) and the late M. Jane (nee Pickard) Mitchell; father of Rev. Thomas (Thomas Ralabate) Mitchell and William (Marion) Mitchell; grandfather of Nicholas (Mary Margaret) Mitchell, Christopher (Sally) Meacham; great-grandfather of Benjamin and Samantha Mitchell and Jonah and Joshua Meacham; brother-in-law of Joan Mitchell, Geoff (late Kay) Grace, Fred (Judy) Grace, late Tim (Kathy) Grace, Michele (Walter) Nye, and Margaret (Robert) Hines. In addition, he is survived by many nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas B. and E. Florence (nee Schmidt) Mitchell, sister Evelyn (late Donald) Satchell and brother Gary Mitchell. Thomas was born in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada and worked for Niagara Mohawk for 47 years retiring as Supervisor of the Western Division. He also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity for 19 years after he retired. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Florida at St. Mark the Evangelist RC Church on March 18, 2021. If desired, donations may be made to Student Emergency Fund c/o Trocaire College, 360 Choate Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14220 or Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, 1675 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14220.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.