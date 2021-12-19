NEWMAN - Thomas A.
Age 53, of the City of Tonawanda, December 17, 2021. Loving husband of 27 years to Kerrie-Ann (nee McGeehan) Newman; father of Kayli-Ann Newman and Keenan (Amanda) Newman; grandfather of AnnaBella and Kinsley; son of the late George A. and Marion Newman; brother of George (Sandy) Newman, Timothy (Michele) Newman and the late Daniel, Diane and Robert Newman. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Thomas was a 1986 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He had been employed as an Electrician for his family's business, Newman Electric in Tonawanda. He was also a 35 year member of the National Hose Company No. 1 where he held numerous elected positions. Thomas was Chairman of the Republican Party of the City of Tonawanda. He served as First Ward Councilman in the City of Tonawanda from 2019 to the present. He was also a coach for various youth organizations. Thomas was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday December 21st from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts), in Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday December 22nd at 11 AM in Tonawanda Free Methodist Church, 207 Grove St., in Tonawanda. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for both calling hours and church service. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tonawanda Firemen's Benevolent Assn. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.