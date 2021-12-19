Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas A. NEWMAN
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
NEWMAN - Thomas A.
Age 53, of the City of Tonawanda, December 17, 2021. Loving husband of 27 years to Kerrie-Ann (nee McGeehan) Newman; father of Kayli-Ann Newman and Keenan (Amanda) Newman; grandfather of AnnaBella and Kinsley; son of the late George A. and Marion Newman; brother of George (Sandy) Newman, Timothy (Michele) Newman and the late Daniel, Diane and Robert Newman. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Thomas was a 1986 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He had been employed as an Electrician for his family's business, Newman Electric in Tonawanda. He was also a 35 year member of the National Hose Company No. 1 where he held numerous elected positions. Thomas was Chairman of the Republican Party of the City of Tonawanda. He served as First Ward Councilman in the City of Tonawanda from 2019 to the present. He was also a coach for various youth organizations. Thomas was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday December 21st from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts), in Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday December 22nd at 11 AM in Tonawanda Free Methodist Church, 207 Grove St., in Tonawanda. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for both calling hours and church service. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tonawanda Firemen's Benevolent Assn. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
21
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tonawanda Free Methodist Church
207 Grove St., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Didn't know of the man til reading an indirect email tonight. Too young. Picture and story evokes my heartfelt sympathy from me over in Getzville. Sorry, folks
Gerald Cantor
Other
December 20, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Cerza family
School
December 20, 2021
My prayers are with the Newman family during the holiday season which is going to be a very difficult time.
Stephanie D Schell
December 20, 2021
The world has lost a kind, compassionate amazing soul. His beloved family and loved ones have lost a big part of their world. May they be able to continue to take a step at a time to share his legacy as only they can. Prayers of peace and strength to Kerrie, the kids and grandbabies.
Shelley
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results