OLIVER - Thomas S.April 5, 2022; devoted husband of Mary "Kathy" Oliver (nee Leach); loving father of Alicia Oliver, Timothy (Laurel) Oliver, and Christopher (Jessica) Oliver; dear brother of Jon (Lorraine) Oliver, the late Aurthur Oliver, and Jane (James) Sorensen; cherished uncle of Anders (Roxanne), Jacob, Kelsey, Zachary Sorensen; also survived by other family members and friends. Tom was a past President and long time Fire District Treasurer of the Snyder Fire Dept., and retired after 55 honorable years of service. Family and friends may call Monday from 3-8 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, at 10 AM, by Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Tom's name to the Snyder Fire Dept., 4531 Main St., Amherst. Please share online condolences at