Age 81 of North Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, October 31, 2020 after a long illness. Husband of the late Martha "Marty" (nee Rabey) Camann who died in 2012; father of Molly (Kevin) Gioeli and Thomas P. Camann, Jr.; grandfather of Maia, Macey and Mason Gioeli; son of the late Melvin A. and Helen R. (nee Robinson) Camann; brother of James (late Jean and Meredith) Camann, Cathleen Camann and Daniel (Kathleen) Camann. Also survived by several nieces. Tom was a 1956 graduate of Tonawanda High School and also received his Master's Degree from the University of Buffalo. He was also a US Navy Veteran serving on the USS Semmes during the Vietnam Era. Tom had been employed as a Physical Education Teacher in the City of Tonawanda Elementary School System for 24 years, retiring in 1996. He also coached Golf, Tennis and Soccer at Tonawanda High School, served on the Tonawanda Wall of Fame Committee and was active with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns. Tom was a member of the Eldredge Club, Third Warders Club, Tin Can Sailors and was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi RC Church. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda on Thursday November 5th at 11 AM. Everyone welcome. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, 325 Franklin St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.