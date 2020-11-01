GILSON - Thomas P. "Tommy G"
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly October 9, 2020. Loving companion of Jackie; devoted father of Christina and Thomas Gilson; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Gilson; dear brother of Rosie (Dennis) Evans and the late Terri, Billy and Bobby; cherished uncle of Sean (Hannah) Evans, Jaime (Brandon) Wojcik, and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (November 7, 2020) from 11-1 o'clock for a gathering in Tommy G's memory. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.