Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas P. "Tommy G." GILSON
GILSON - Thomas P. "Tommy G"
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly October 9, 2020. Loving companion of Jackie; devoted father of Christina and Thomas Gilson; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Gilson; dear brother of Rosie (Dennis) Evans and the late Terri, Billy and Bobby; cherished uncle of Sean (Hannah) Evans, Jaime (Brandon) Wojcik, and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (November 7, 2020) from 11-1 o'clock for a gathering in Tommy G's memory. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.