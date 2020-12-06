MARYANSKI - Thomas P., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Patty "Tish" (Malark); loving father of Angel (John) Burke and Thomas Jr. (Christie); dearest grandfather of Noah, Carson, Ashlyn and Avarie; son of the late Robert and late Esther (Delzer); brother of Robert (Evelyn), Barbara (Bob) Klas, Donald, Rebecca (Ken) Hermann, and Nancy Beicke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID Restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Thomas was a Vietnam veteran. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.