Thomas P. MARYANSKI Sr.
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1949
DIED
December 3, 2020
MARYANSKI - Thomas P., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Patty "Tish" (Malark); loving father of Angel (John) Burke and Thomas Jr. (Christie); dearest grandfather of Noah, Carson, Ashlyn and Avarie; son of the late Robert and late Esther (Delzer); brother of Robert (Evelyn), Barbara (Bob) Klas, Donald, Rebecca (Ken) Hermann, and Nancy Beicke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID Restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Thomas was a Vietnam veteran. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
James Caradori
December 6, 2020
Aunt Tish, Angel & Lil Tommy..........So very sorry for all of your loss.We hope you feel the love that surrounds you now & always. You are in our prayers for your healing,comfort,strength & peace during this difficult time....."Eternal Rest grant unto him,O Lord,And let perpetual light shine upon Tom.May he rest in peace.....Much love to all of you.. Don,Deborah,Kate & Mitch
The Ratliffs
December 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss Tommy. Our prayers to you and your family
Pete and Rosie Franger
Coworker
December 6, 2020
Tommy my (grinch) my heart is so heavy it’s beyond words I know you know what I’m trying to say.... I will love & miss you for the rest of my life , til we meet again Tisha Baby
Patty Maryanski
Spouse
December 6, 2020
So sorry too hear about tom's passing.our deepest condolescences too your family .
Frank and sue farmer
December 6, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Tommy.
Don and Bob Farmer
Friend
December 5, 2020
Ellen Willard
December 5, 2020