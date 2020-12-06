Aunt Tish, Angel & Lil Tommy..........So very sorry for all of your loss.We hope you feel the love that surrounds you now & always. You are in our prayers for your healing,comfort,strength & peace during this difficult time....."Eternal Rest grant unto him,O Lord,And let perpetual light shine upon Tom.May he rest in peace.....Much love to all of you.. Don,Deborah,Kate & Mitch

The Ratliffs December 6, 2020