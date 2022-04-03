PARLATO - Thomas A.
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest January 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Brown); devoted father of Anthony (Beth) and Angelo (Tonya); cherished grandfather of Luigi, Nikki (Synthia) Cocerez, Samantha and Briana; adored great-grandfather of Ellie Cocerez; dear brother of the late Charles, Josephine (late Harvey) Harland, Genevieve (late Eugene) Caraotta; loving son of the late Louis and Lena Parlato. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY on Thursday, April 7 at 9:30 AM. Inurnment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) Amherst, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.