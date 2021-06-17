PEGLOWSKI - Thomas E.
Age 57, passed away at the Buffalo General Hospital on Monday evening June 14, 2021 of a brain aneurysm. Son of Robert and Sharon (White) Peglowski of Collins, NY. Tom was a wonderful son, brother and friend to many. Tom graduated from St. Joseph's Elementary and Gowanda Central Class of '82. He went on to earn both his Bachelor and Masters degrees. Tom was an Operations manager for the Commercial Collection Corp of WNY Inc. in Wheatfield. An avid traveler, Tom visited many countries with family, friends and for business. His interest in unusual plants and flowers led him to become active in the Garden Walk of Buffalo. Tom was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining, he had love of nature, Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping . Tom enjoyed the building trade along with his father and brother, he was able to transform a century old house into a home of style, comfort and warmth. Surviving, besides his mom and dad, are his siblings: Laurie (Tom) Dean, Julie (Larry) Himelein, Robert (Cindy) Peglowski; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews aunts and uncles. Tom is also survived by his canine companion Kellie. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, time and location to be announced. If desired, memorials may be made to a tree planting memorial (www.alivingtribute.org
) or to the Buffalo Garden Tour ([email protected]
). Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.