Thomas E. PEGLOWSKI
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY
Age 57, passed away at the Buffalo General Hospital on Monday evening June 14, 2021 of a brain aneurysm. Son of Robert and Sharon (White) Peglowski of Collins, NY. Tom was a wonderful son, brother and friend to many. Tom graduated from St. Joseph's Elementary and Gowanda Central Class of '82. He went on to earn both his Bachelor and Masters degrees. Tom was an Operations manager for the Commercial Collection Corp of WNY Inc. in Wheatfield. An avid traveler, Tom visited many countries with family, friends and for business. His interest in unusual plants and flowers led him to become active in the Garden Walk of Buffalo. Tom was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining, he had love of nature, Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping . Tom enjoyed the building trade along with his father and brother, he was able to transform a century old house into a home of style, comfort and warmth. Surviving, besides his mom and dad, are his siblings: Laurie (Tom) Dean, Julie (Larry) Himelein, Robert (Cindy) Peglowski; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews aunts and uncles. Tom is also survived by his canine companion Kellie. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, time and location to be announced. If desired, memorials may be made to a tree planting memorial (www.alivingtribute.org) or to the Buffalo Garden Tour ([email protected]). Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
Schindler Funeral Home
I met Tom here at CCC September 2019 and later had taken a class he taught. I could tell right away what a kind hearted and extremely patient man he was. I appreciated his methodical approach in this fast passed world. We both (as many do) share a love for dogs. I learned through an email how concerned he was about his dog and I shared with him what I knew about this dilemma. From what I read here, he had an incredible life. Since I share the same love for nature, flowers, plants and trees, I will plant the couple trees I have growing, in a wooded area in his name. Rest in peace Tom. I am fortunate to have met you.
Maary Rausch
Work
July 2, 2021
My sympathies go out to Tom's Family. He was an extremely hard worker and very conscientious. His loss is huge for our company. RIP Tom. You will be missed.
Patricia Miceli
Work
June 30, 2021
I met Tom when I moved back to WNY in 1995 after living away for many years. Tom's huge smile was always a welcome sight regardless of what the rest of the world was tossing our way. His upbeat energy and kind manner drew many people to him and Tom was easy to make friends with. I will miss him dearly but his commitment to WNY and his never ending efforts to do good things shall stay alive for many years to come. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family. Hopefully you will take some comfort knowing that his many friends share your grief and will carry his Spirit with us... JEFFREY
Jeffrey Milbrandt
Friend
June 25, 2021
Worked with Tom for years. Lost touch and just saw this. Great guy. I am sad!
John H
June 17, 2021
