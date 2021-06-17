I met Tom when I moved back to WNY in 1995 after living away for many years. Tom's huge smile was always a welcome sight regardless of what the rest of the world was tossing our way. His upbeat energy and kind manner drew many people to him and Tom was easy to make friends with. I will miss him dearly but his commitment to WNY and his never ending efforts to do good things shall stay alive for many years to come. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family. Hopefully you will take some comfort knowing that his many friends share your grief and will carry his Spirit with us... JEFFREY

Jeffrey Milbrandt Friend June 25, 2021