Thomas M. PETERS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PETERS - Thomas M.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 19, 2021. Loving son of the late Thomas and Rita Peters; adored brother of late Mary Ann (late Alfred) Thompson, Joan (late Donald) Wilkinson, Dorothy (Joseph) Winterberg, Bernadine Valenti, and Joseph (Nancy) Peters; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial mass will take place in the St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Saturday morning July 10th at 11 o'clock. Interment Mount Olivet. Thomas was an avid motorcyclist, an owner of Custom Fabrication in Buffalo, and retired United States Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Thomas' honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Arrangements were made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy R.C. Church
565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. He was a Harley friend of my husband's (Steve) in the early days. They did great work!
marti farago
Friend
June 28, 2021
