PETERS - Thomas M.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 19, 2021. Loving son of the late Thomas and Rita Peters; adored brother of late Mary Ann (late Alfred) Thompson, Joan (late Donald) Wilkinson, Dorothy (Joseph) Winterberg, Bernadine Valenti, and Joseph (Nancy) Peters; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial mass will take place in the St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Saturday morning July 10th at 11 o'clock. Interment Mount Olivet. Thomas was an avid motorcyclist, an owner of Custom Fabrication in Buffalo, and retired United States Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Thomas' honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Arrangements were made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.