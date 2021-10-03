PETROFF - Thomas
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Loving son of the late Edward and Irene Petroff; dear brother of Peter Petroff and Joe (Terri) Petroff; cherished uncle of Taylor and Jordan Petroff; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.