Thomas PETROFF
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PETROFF - Thomas
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Loving son of the late Edward and Irene Petroff; dear brother of Peter Petroff and Joe (Terri) Petroff; cherished uncle of Taylor and Jordan Petroff; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Leave condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nelly Oyola
Work
October 6, 2021
May all who loved Tom remember his smile, we will miss him. We are so sorry for your loss. Love Don, Julie, Josh, Ryan & Haley
Julie Robel
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a co worker of Tom´s when he was at TRC. I didn´t get to see him often but when I did I always enjoyed the conversations we had. He was such a great man and will be missed by many.
Dan Bender and family
Work
October 3, 2021
