Thomas "Tom" PILARSKI
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA
PILARSKI - Thomas "Tom"
Age 51, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Tom was the beloved husband of Abigail (Lesniak) Pilarski; devoted father of daughters, Tyler and Halee; and sons, Noah and the late Will Pilarski; cherished son of Maryann (Zglinicki) Pilarski and the late Eugene Pilarski; dearest brother, Scott (Shannon) Pilarski; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many friends and coworkers. Born November 18, 1969 in Buffalo, New York, Tom was a robotic engineer, an avid cyclist and forever "sloanboy". Tom's family will welcome friends from 2-8 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, July 3, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park, with Father Steven V. Neff officiating. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent in honor of "Will Power" Pilarski to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation www.givetochildrens.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church
2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, PA
Jul
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park, PA
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Abby and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tracy (Grier) Ziemendorf
July 3, 2021
Oh Abby I am so sorry ....Tom was such a wonderful guy and will truly be missed by us all. I hope at some point you, Tyler, Noah and Hailee will remember all the good times you shared as a family. I think Will has greeted him on his arrival in heaven. Love You
Donna Gutillo
Friend
July 2, 2021
Oh my sweet Abby. There are no words that can heal your heart. We send our love and prayers to you and your family.
Don and Marlene Stoerr
Friend
July 2, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy Abby, Tyler, Noah, Halee, Aunt Mary, Scott and the entire extended Pilarski family. Words can not express the sadness we all feel with you. May you draw some comfort and strength from the knowledge that Tom will always be in the hearts of all those who Loved him. You are all in out thoughts and prayers... Again My Deepest Sympathy. Gary Bradley
Gary Bradley
July 1, 2021
