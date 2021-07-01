My Deepest Sympathy Abby, Tyler, Noah, Halee, Aunt Mary, Scott and the entire extended Pilarski family. Words can not express the sadness we all feel with you. May you draw some comfort and strength from the knowledge that Tom will always be in the hearts of all those who Loved him. You are all in out thoughts and prayers... Again My Deepest Sympathy. Gary Bradley

Gary Bradley July 1, 2021