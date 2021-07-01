PILARSKI - Thomas "Tom"
Age 51, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Tom was the beloved husband of Abigail (Lesniak) Pilarski; devoted father of daughters, Tyler and Halee; and sons, Noah and the late Will Pilarski; cherished son of Maryann (Zglinicki) Pilarski and the late Eugene Pilarski; dearest brother, Scott (Shannon) Pilarski; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many friends and coworkers. Born November 18, 1969 in Buffalo, New York, Tom was a robotic engineer, an avid cyclist and forever "sloanboy". Tom's family will welcome friends from 2-8 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, July 3, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park, with Father Steven V. Neff officiating. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent in honor of "Will Power" Pilarski to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation www.givetochildrens.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.