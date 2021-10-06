Menu
Thomas J. POTWORA
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
POTWORA - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo's Old First Ward; October 3, 2021. Son of the late Fred and Bertha Potwora; dear brother of Anne (late Stanley) Tomasik; uncle of Karen Tomasik, Michele (Robert) Hussar, Denise and Mark Tomasik; also survived by great and great-great nieces and nephews.The family will be receiving relatives Friday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will take place at 6:30 PM. Tom was a member of the Bison City Rod & Gun Club. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
8
Service
6:30p.m.
So sorry to hear of Toms passing Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Joe and Sandy Shaver
October 6, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences on your loss.
N. Mathur
October 6, 2021
