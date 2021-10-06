POTWORA - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo's Old First Ward; October 3, 2021. Son of the late Fred and Bertha Potwora; dear brother of Anne (late Stanley) Tomasik; uncle of Karen Tomasik, Michele (Robert) Hussar, Denise and Mark Tomasik; also survived by great and great-great nieces and nephews.The family will be receiving relatives Friday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will take place at 6:30 PM. Tom was a member of the Bison City Rod & Gun Club. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.