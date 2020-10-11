PETERSON - Thomas R.
October 8, 2020, of North Tonawanda, NY; beloved husband of Margaret L. "Peggy" (Schultz) Peterson; loving father of Melissa Peterson (John Healy), Jeffrey (Pina) Peterson, and Wendy Peterson; cherished grandfather of Emma, Sarah, and Mikaela; dear brother of Irvin (Joy) Peterson, Charles (Carrie) Peterson, John Peterson and the late Sister Mary Gerald FSSJ; brother-in-law of Mary Claire Schultz; son of the late Emil S. and Sally J. (Szcsepaniak) Peterson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family received Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at SABER FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 549 Oliver Street, N. Tonawanda, NY (NYS COVID-19 guidelines followed, masks required). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda, NY. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of the donors choice
in Tom's name. Tom was a member of the American Legion Wheatfield Post #1451.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.