Thomas R. STELLEY
STELLEY - Thomas R.
Of Gowanda, NY, died unexpectedly October 9, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy; two brothers, Ron (Diana) and Bob (Mary) and their children; also surviving are two cherished nieces, Debi (John) Rebmann and their children, Brittany (Dan), Rachel (Zack) and Joshua and Tara (Bryan) Brawdy and their children, Hanna, Lucas and Nathan; also survived by Aunt Mary Raiport. Visitation Tuesday, October 13th, at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda from 4-7 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM. Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
