RYAN - Thomas P.
Of Marilla, NY, entered into eternal rest suddenly May 31, 2021, at age 72. Beloved father of Erin (Mark) DeFazio, Erica (Raphael) Rodriguez, Elisa (Patrick) Wilde and the late Emily Jean Ryan; cherished grandfather of Cadance, Madison, Emily, Myla, Teaghan and Evan; former husband of Dorothy J. (nee Jillson) Ryan; loving son of the late Paul L. and Mary S. (nee Burdick) Ryan. Thomas is survived by many relatives and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster, at 9:30 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to OLV Human Services (formerly Fr. Baker's), 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Please visit Thomas' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.