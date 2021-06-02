Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas P. RYAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
RYAN - Thomas P.
Of Marilla, NY, entered into eternal rest suddenly May 31, 2021, at age 72. Beloved father of Erin (Mark) DeFazio, Erica (Raphael) Rodriguez, Elisa (Patrick) Wilde and the late Emily Jean Ryan; cherished grandfather of Cadance, Madison, Emily, Myla, Teaghan and Evan; former husband of Dorothy J. (nee Jillson) Ryan; loving son of the late Paul L. and Mary S. (nee Burdick) Ryan. Thomas is survived by many relatives and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster, at 9:30 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to OLV Human Services (formerly Fr. Baker's), 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Please visit Thomas' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Lancaster, NY
Jun
5
Visitation
8:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Tom was like a second father/brother you always wished you had. Megan and I basically lived down at your house and you are and will always be, referred to as my sisters. I love you guys. I miss you guys! I know how painful it is. It still doesn´t seem real that Daddy has been dead for so long now. I hope this brings you even MORE closer together , if that´s possible. Please send Mom my love Since the grease fire I have Bad PTSD so I just don´t go on fb anymore. Tell her I love her and think about her and you all often
Samantha
Friend
June 4, 2021
Words cannot express our sincere sympathies on your loss. Tom was my brother David´s best friends for many years! David passed at age 43. Our family grew across the street from Tom on St Mary´s Street. We have many fond childhood memories. Unfortunately we were out of town so we were unable to express our sympathies. Our sincere thoughts of sympathy and prayers are with you ALL. Maryann Weibel Dobmeier
Maryann Weibel Dobmeier
June 4, 2021
A wonderful person who would be there for anyone who needed him! So shocked at his passing. Always made us laugh and brightened our day. Had the pleasure of his and Pam's company and had a few dinners with them. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed!
brian and rosemarie hirschauer
Friend
June 3, 2021
Tom was a great guy . Always had a joke or a story to tell. A pleasure to know him. I will miss him.
paul a hybicki
June 2, 2021
We are so saddened by the news of Tom's passing, and will be praying for the Ryan family in the days to come. We first started working with Paul almost 50 years ago, and have been close to Tom ever since. Whenever he was coming to our office to deliver surveys, we were assured of hilarious jokes, poignant stories, and riddles delivered as only Tom could...... We will miss him and his Irish blarney...... Heaven will never be the same !!!!!
Tom Fowler and Dale Volker
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tom´s passing. I saw him at a lot of car cruises in the past year. I remember when I first saw his old white Chevy, I asked " What is that?" He replied : " A Henway". Then I responded: "What´s a Henway?" And his retort was: "About 2 lbs." . I loved his sense of humor, and I know how much he loved his daughters and grandchildren. It was a pleasure knowing him. May he rest peacefully.
Ray Petrinec
June 2, 2021
Tom was a great person and was my favorite surveyor. I remember stopping by his house in the early evenings to discuss a survey project or pick up prints. Tom was always so accommodating & friendly. Once he took Ann & me in a parade with his antique classic care. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed!
Judge Bill Boller
June 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We hope you find peace in your happy memories.
Mike and Cheryl Madge
June 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies are with Tom´s family for this incredible loss. There was never a moment without a story or a joke, and he will be dearly missed.
Nicole Fenz
Work
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results