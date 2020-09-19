KULASZEWSKI - Thomas S.
September 18, 2020, age 66. Beloved husband of 41 years to Dorene A. (nee Montesano) Kulaszewski; loving father of Katharine N. (Adam) Winkler, Emmarie A. (Adam) Gibson and Andrew O. Kulaszewski; cherished grandfather of Clark, Georgia and Edison; caring brother of Vicky (late Daniel) Maciejewski, Paul (late Darlene) Kulaszewski and predeceased by the late Carol (late John) Beer, William (Cheryl), Gerald (MaryAnn) Kulaszewski and Judith (Paul) Rung; dear friend of Denise Del Nuovo and her children Nicholas (Anna) Del Nuovo and Alyse (Eric) Handelsman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolence at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.