Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas S. KULASZEWSKI
KULASZEWSKI - Thomas S.
September 18, 2020, age 66. Beloved husband of 41 years to Dorene A. (nee Montesano) Kulaszewski; loving father of Katharine N. (Adam) Winkler, Emmarie A. (Adam) Gibson and Andrew O. Kulaszewski; cherished grandfather of Clark, Georgia and Edison; caring brother of Vicky (late Daniel) Maciejewski, Paul (late Darlene) Kulaszewski and predeceased by the late Carol (late John) Beer, William (Cheryl), Gerald (MaryAnn) Kulaszewski and Judith (Paul) Rung; dear friend of Denise Del Nuovo and her children Nicholas (Anna) Del Nuovo and Alyse (Eric) Handelsman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolence at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.