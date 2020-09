KULASZEWSKI - Thomas S.September 18, 2020, age 66. Beloved husband of 41 years to Dorene A. (nee Montesano) Kulaszewski; loving father of Katharine N. (Adam) Winkler, Emmarie A. (Adam) Gibson and Andrew O. Kulaszewski; cherished grandfather of Clark, Georgia and Edison; caring brother of Vicky (late Daniel) Maciejewski, Paul (late Darlene) Kulaszewski and predeceased by the late Carol (late John) Beer, William (Cheryl), Gerald (MaryAnn) Kulaszewski and Judith (Paul) Rung; dear friend of Denise Del Nuovo and her children Nicholas (Anna) Del Nuovo and Alyse (Eric) Handelsman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolence at www.AMIGONE.com