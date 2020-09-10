NARDOZZI - Thomas S.
Of Grand Island, September 4, 2020.Husband of the late Mary (Montemarano) Nardozzi; father of Rachel (Joseph) D'Agostino and Catherine (John) Wright; grandfather of Joseph D'Agostino, Thomas (Brittany) D'Agostino, Jenniffer (Timothy) Marble and Jessica (Jonathan) Lattanzio; great-grandfather of Kenzie, Stella Rae, Gianna and Vivian. Private visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Stephen's RC Church (Grand Island) on Saturday at 12 PM followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.