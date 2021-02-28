Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. SARACH
SARACH - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at age 77. Beloved husband of 59 years to Alexandra (nee Lucki) Sarach; devoted father of Lisa Ann (John) Samar and Kim Marie (Michael) Switalski; cherished grandfather of Lauren Samar, Thomas Samar, Nicholas Switalski and Alexandra Switalski; loving son of the late George and Lydia (nee Tebor) Sarach; dear brother of Sharon Rooney, Linda Pasinski, James Sarach, the late George Sarach and the late Michael Sarach; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services private. If desired, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, 54 Riverdale Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207 or online at www.bgcnt.org. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Alex, So sorry to hear about your hubby. I remember the stories you told of him playing Santa and the fire truck. My prayers are with you and your family. Diane (BAVPA)
Diane T Towkacz
March 4, 2021
dhR Sharon so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
michele battista-hodge
February 28, 2021
THE SARACH FAMILY, OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF TOM. OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS TIME OF GREAT LOSS.
KEN THOMAS
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results