SARACH - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at age 77. Beloved husband of 59 years to Alexandra (nee Lucki) Sarach; devoted father of Lisa Ann (John) Samar and Kim Marie (Michael) Switalski; cherished grandfather of Lauren Samar, Thomas Samar, Nicholas Switalski and Alexandra Switalski; loving son of the late George and Lydia (nee Tebor) Sarach; dear brother of Sharon Rooney, Linda Pasinski, James Sarach, the late George Sarach and the late Michael Sarach; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services private. If desired, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, 54 Riverdale Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207 or online at www.bgcnt.org
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.