Thomas M. SHILANSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
SHILANSKI - Thomas M.
71, of North Tonawanda, died Friday, December 17, 2021, unexpectedly after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda (Slomba) Shilanski, sons Troy and Todd, daughter Heather Schmitt and two grandsons, Tyler and Hayden Schmitt. Tom loved his family, his two shih-tzu dogs (Lucy and Ethel), grocery shopping, karaoke, Chinese buffet, shooting, hunting, fishing, playing euchre, and camping at Camp Emerald Acres. He was a generous and caring person. There will be no prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy R.C. Church
565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY
