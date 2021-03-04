Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas E. SHOEMAKER
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
SHOEMAKER - Thomas E.
Suddenly, February 28, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Paula A. (nee Mandel); dear father of Joseph, Matthew and Amy Shoemaker; also survived by two brothers and two sisters. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
6
Service
6:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Im so sorry n i don't no what to say..very sorry i missed saying goodbye with u all.. my heart aches n my prayers r with u.. loved em n will absolutely miss em
Martin mahon
March 6, 2021
Paula and family im so sorry for your loss my condolences my prayers and thoughts are with all of you. God Bless
Jaime. Kopciowski
March 6, 2021
Paula and family, I am so sorry to hear about Tommy. My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Liz Bishop
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results