SHOEMAKER - Thomas E.
Suddenly, February 28, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Paula A. (nee Mandel); dear father of Joseph, Matthew and Amy Shoemaker; also survived by two brothers and two sisters. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.