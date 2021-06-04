Menu
Thomas SIKORA
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
SIKORA - Thomas
Of Marilla, NY. Entered into rest on June 2, 2021 at age 71. Beloved husband, partner, and best friend of Cynthia "Cindy" (nee Cooper) Sikora; devoted and cherished father of Amanda Sikora, Tiffany (Joseph) Thompson, Christine (Aaron) Linneman and Jason (Joleen) Schlossin; devoted grandfather of Ella, Connor, Hunter, Cole and Katie; dear brother of Steven (late Lynn) Sikora; loving son of the late Henry and Maryann Sikora; also survived by many relatives and friends. Thomas worked for Calspan, in their Transonic Wind Tunnel for 36 years. He loved to hunt, listen to old country music and make beer. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent a year in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment. The family will be present Saturday June 5, 2021, from 2 to 6 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street (corner of Girdle Road), Elma, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Buffalo or the Fisher House Foundation. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Tom starting in the 1980's when I worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin and tested at CALSPAN. He was one of the hardest working people I've ever known, well respected by all that knew him. He leaves us with many good memories.
Mark Spellman
Work
July 12, 2021
We are deeply saddened by passing. We just found out today at Santino's. We send our love & condolences to Cindy & your family.
Randy & Sandy Simon
Friend
June 5, 2021
