SIKORA - Thomas
Of Marilla, NY. Entered into rest on June 2, 2021 at age 71. Beloved husband, partner, and best friend of Cynthia "Cindy" (nee Cooper) Sikora; devoted and cherished father of Amanda Sikora, Tiffany (Joseph) Thompson, Christine (Aaron) Linneman and Jason (Joleen) Schlossin; devoted grandfather of Ella, Connor, Hunter, Cole and Katie; dear brother of Steven (late Lynn) Sikora; loving son of the late Henry and Maryann Sikora; also survived by many relatives and friends. Thomas worked for Calspan, in their Transonic Wind Tunnel for 36 years. He loved to hunt, listen to old country music and make beer. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent a year in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment. The family will be present Saturday June 5, 2021, from 2 to 6 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street (corner of Girdle Road), Elma, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Buffalo or the Fisher House Foundation. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.