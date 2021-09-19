SPILLMAN - Thomas C. "Pops" Passed away peacefully at home September 15, 2021. Born on December 30, 1939 in Cairo, IL, Tom was raised in Denton, TX where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Stephens, in 1961 and they just celebrated their 60th anniversary! He was the beloved husband of Shirley, an unforgettable father to David Spillman and Leigh (Pat) Fellner, and a proud grandfather to Andy and Kelly Fellner. Tom had an exciting career as a computer programmer with IBM, beginning in 1960 with vacuum tube machines! He enjoyed skiing, golfing, playing free cell and spending time with his family, especially on Owasco Lake. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his "unique" sense of humor! Visitation with the family will be at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd. Williamsville, NY on September 20, 2:00 - 5:00 pm. with a private service for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make memorial contributions to the Roswell Park Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo. And a big thank you to all of the wonderful people in both organizations that took such good care of Tom.
Dear Shirley and family. I'm so sorry for your loss. What wonderful memories you have. May God fill you with His Peace, Love and Comfort.
Love, Heather Randall
HEATHER RANDALL
September 20, 2021
Shirley, Glen and I are so sad to hear the news about Tom. We are thinking about you and would love to see you when you come to the lake next weekend. The summer was just NOT the same without seeing you two walk by Poplar Beach every morning. We really missed you.
Jen and Glen
Friend
September 20, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss, Shirley, David, Leigh and family. May God bless you during this difficult time.