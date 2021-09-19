SPILLMAN - Thomas C. "Pops"

Passed away peacefully at home September 15, 2021. Born on December 30, 1939 in Cairo, IL, Tom was raised in Denton, TX where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Stephens, in 1961 and they just celebrated their 60th anniversary! He was the beloved husband of Shirley, an unforgettable father to David Spillman and Leigh (Pat) Fellner, and a proud grandfather to Andy and Kelly Fellner. Tom had an exciting career as a computer programmer with IBM, beginning in 1960 with vacuum tube machines! He enjoyed skiing, golfing, playing free cell and spending time with his family, especially on Owasco Lake. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his "unique" sense of humor! Visitation with the family will be at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd. Williamsville, NY on September 20, 2:00 - 5:00 pm. with a private service for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make memorial contributions to the Roswell Park Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo. And a big thank you to all of the wonderful people in both organizations that took such good care of Tom.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.