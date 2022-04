SZALDA - Thomas S.April 2, 2022. Dear father of Melanie Bandoh, Jennilee (Nicholas) Schmitt, Thomas Jr. and Andrew Szalda; loving grandfather of Jackson, Kaydence and Kylin; brother of Paul (Bernadette), David (Victoria), Diane and the late Robert (Cindy) Szalda; also survived by nieces, nephews and his best friend, Mike Koyack. Private services will be held by the family. Please share condolences at