TRABERT - Thomas L., Sr.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Deborah A. Young Trabert; dear father of Thomas Jr. (Barbara), Susan, Donna (Dr. Timothy) Murphy, Nancy O'Connor, Jane (Mark) Schmitt, Mary (Robert) DiVita, John (Maura), and Deborah (Dr. David) Miller; also survived by 26 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Devoted son of the late Leander P. and Marie (McCarthy) Trabert of Kenmore; brother of the late Patricia Brignone and late James (Joan) Trabert; brother-in-law of Edward (Diane) Young and Nancy Reynolds. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, at 9 AM. Tom was an alumnus of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He later became an instructor of aircraft accident response tactics at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He retired after 30 years of combined military and civilian service. To watch the Mass online Saturday, at 9 AM, please visit saintbenedicts.com
. Share memories and condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.