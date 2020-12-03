GLAIR - Thomas V.
Died on November 25, 2020, at his home in Batavia. He was born on January 9, 1946, in Buffalo, to the late Joseph and Henrietta (Rush) Glair; also predeceased by three sisters; one brother. Mr. Glair, who greatly expanded the Arc chapter during two decades as executive director, was 74 years old. Mr. Glair began working with people with disabilities in the early 1970's, with the Niagara County Chapter of Arc. He was hired as the Executive Director of the Genesee County Chapter in the early 1980's and served in that position for about two decades. Mr. Glair also served on the board of the New York State Industries for the Disabled, including a stint as president of the board. Mr. Glair was married for 51 years, to Patricia Glair. They met in high school when they used to ride the school bus together, he to Bishop Timon High School and she to Mount Mercy Academy. Their early dates included roller skating, sledding and Mrs. Glair's first visit to a new drive-in restaurant named McDonald's. They were married in 1969 at Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park. Mr. Glair got an undergraduate's degree from the University of Buffalo and a master's degree from Niagara University. He was in the Army Reserves and a member of the Rotary club. An avid hunter, Mr. Glair spent time with friends in Franklinville. He was known by friends and family for his long stories, use of Latin phrases and rendition of the Big Bopper song, Chantilly Lace. Thomas is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee McNamara) Glair; their children, Colleen M. Schleede, Jennifer (David) Demmer of Thomas J. Glair and Daniel G. Glair; brothers, Paul Glair, John (Sandy) Glair and Michael (Nancy) Glari; sisters, Frances (Robert) Gall, Lorretta (Murry) Reagan and Marie Pezinski; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. There will be no prior calling hours or Services. Donations can be made to Arc of Genesee Orleans https://www.arcgo.org/
For more information please call (585) 343-8260 or to sign a message of condolence, visit at www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.