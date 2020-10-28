LYSEK - Thomas W.
October 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Rose Lysek; dearest brother of James (Justine), Robert, Richard (Cindy), late Eugene and late Leonard Lysek; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 29th, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.