Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas W. SCHUMACHER
SCHUMACHER - Thomas W.
Of Akron, NY, passed away November 28, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Lederhouse Schumacher; children, Wayne (Cheri) Schumacher, Pebbles (Michael) Hess, Paul (Michelle) Schumacher, Katherine (Charles) Turner, Andrea (Ron) Dawydko and Angela (William) Earle; siblings, Francis (Norma) Schumacher, John (Karen) Schumacher, Teresa (Richard) Warner, Joseph (Cheryl) Schumacher and Anthony (Mary Jo) Schumacher; son-in-law, Brian Blakeslee; 24 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; father of the late Darlene Blakeslee; and brother of the late Marie Schumacher. Visitation Wednesday (Dec. 2nd) and Thursday (Dec. 3rd) from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street, Akron, NY 14001
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street, Akron, NY 14001
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street, Akron, NY 14001
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street, Akron, NY 14001
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
5771 Buell St, Akron, New York
Funeral services provided by:
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.