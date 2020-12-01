SCHUMACHER - Thomas W.
Of Akron, NY, passed away November 28, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Lederhouse Schumacher; children, Wayne (Cheri) Schumacher, Pebbles (Michael) Hess, Paul (Michelle) Schumacher, Katherine (Charles) Turner, Andrea (Ron) Dawydko and Angela (William) Earle; siblings, Francis (Norma) Schumacher, John (Karen) Schumacher, Teresa (Richard) Warner, Joseph (Cheryl) Schumacher and Anthony (Mary Jo) Schumacher; son-in-law, Brian Blakeslee; 24 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; father of the late Darlene Blakeslee; and brother of the late Marie Schumacher. Visitation Wednesday (Dec. 2nd) and Thursday (Dec. 3rd) from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.