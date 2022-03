WILLARD - Thomas R.

June 3rd, 2021, of Florida (formerly of Cheektowaga), age 68. Husband of the late Donna Willard; son of Thomas and the late Donna Lee (nee Sutton) Willard; step-son of Helen Willard; brother of Linda, James and David (Rhonda); uncle of Solun and Cora Lee; step-brother of Kurt Losel and Penny Cacioppo; nephew of Eugene (late Lenore), Ellen (Larry Laird); also survived by many Cousins. Private service to be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.