Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. "T-Bone" WILLIAMS Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
WILLIAMS - Thomas J., Sr. "T-Bone"
Tom, 81, of Williamsville, NY, passed suddenly on April 6, 2022. T-Bone has been reunited with his parents, Edwin Cy Williams and Madelaine Babe Currey Williams. Loving husband of Joan "Joni" Williams (nee Hensley); beloved father of Thomas J. (Catherine) Williams Jr.; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Steven) Riegger, Tara Williams and Caitlyn Williams; great-grandfather of Charlotte and Ryan Riegger; brother of Janet (Hon. Jerome) Gorski, James (Virginia) Williams, Edwin (Cynthia) Williams, Maureen (James) Denman and the late Robert Williams. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Timon High School, JDRF, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County or another charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.