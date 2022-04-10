WILLIAMS - Thomas J., Sr. "T-Bone"
Tom, 81, of Williamsville, NY, passed suddenly on April 6, 2022. T-Bone has been reunited with his parents, Edwin Cy Williams and Madelaine Babe Currey Williams. Loving husband of Joan "Joni" Williams (nee Hensley); beloved father of Thomas J. (Catherine) Williams Jr.; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Steven) Riegger, Tara Williams and Caitlyn Williams; great-grandfather of Charlotte and Ryan Riegger; brother of Janet (Hon. Jerome) Gorski, James (Virginia) Williams, Edwin (Cynthia) Williams, Maureen (James) Denman and the late Robert Williams. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Timon High School, JDRF, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County or another charity of your choice
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.