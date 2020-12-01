ZELLNER - Thomas
Age 76, of the City of Tonawanda, peacefully entered into rest, November 27, 2020. He was the owner and operator of Tom's Body and Paint Shop for over 54 years. Tom loved collecting antiques, fishing and boating. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks. He loved visiting his Sylvan Beach family and supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. He was a well-respected member of the Tonawanda Business Community. He was the son of the late Franklin and Elaine (Flanagan) Zellner; he is survived by his companion Brenda Portner; beloved father of Brian (Lisa) Zellner, Danielle (Mike) Smith, Thomas Zellner, Eric Zellner, Rochelle Zellner, and the late Marc Zellner; grandfather of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of Richard ""Joe"" Zellner, Mary Lou Berg, Candy Reed, James ""Jinx"" Zellner, Linda Stickney, Nancy Schultz and the late Franklin Zellner, late Betty Ann Houston, late Patty Thomason, late Diane Steuer, late Shyla Joyner, and the late Mike Zellner; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to contact Tom Zellner Jr. at 545-6148 concerning visitation and funeral services. If so desired, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.