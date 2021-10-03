Menu
Thomas C. ZGODA
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ZGODA - Thomas C.
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Louisville, KY, September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Joksimovic) Zgoda; loving father of Daniel (Lindsay) DePasquale, Mark DePasquale, Lauren DePasquale and Alan Zgoda; adoring grandpa to Brianna, Landon and Shay; dearest son of the late Mary Eleanor (nee Marcy) Zgoda. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Tom had a passion and love for old cars and trucks. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
We're so sorry for your loss, we had some wonderful times together over the years!
Thomas Schachner
October 13, 2021
To Sue and Family - So sorry to hear the news. May peace be with you and your family. Your family will always be a special part of our early years on Lakewood.
Kathy Gartenman
October 7, 2021
Mrs. Zgoda, Lauren, and family, Sending you my sincere condolences on your loss. +May his memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
School
October 3, 2021
