ZGODA - Thomas C.
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Louisville, KY, September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Joksimovic) Zgoda; loving father of Daniel (Lindsay) DePasquale, Mark DePasquale, Lauren DePasquale and Alan Zgoda; adoring grandpa to Brianna, Landon and Shay; dearest son of the late Mary Eleanor (nee Marcy) Zgoda. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Tom had a passion and love for old cars and trucks. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.