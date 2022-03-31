ANASTASI - Thompson W. "Tom"
Age 80 of North Tonawanda, March 26, 2022 in Ft. Meyers, Florida, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of 59 years to Judith (nee Weissenburg) Anastasi; father of Michele (E. Scott) Ward, Kevin Anastasi and the late Deborah and Jeffrey Anastasi; grandfather of Amanda (Andrew) Mye, Samantha (Adam) Roberts, Ashley and Thomas Ward, Maria, Christopher and Carmen Anastasi; and great-grandfather of Anastasia Roberts; son of the late Louis and Fern Anastasi; brother of Louise (Sterling) Nowka, David (Katherine) and Daniel Anastasi, Wende (John) Kennis and the late George (living spouse Roma) Anastasi; and brother-in-law of James and Mary Weissenburg; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was a 1959 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had been employed as Vice President of Border Operations at FedEx, retiring in 2006. Tom was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending Summers in Long Beach, Canada. His true passion was spending time with his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 1st, from 4-8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Cor of Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 2nd, at 11 AM, in First United Methodist Church, 65 Main St. (corner of Tremont St.), in North Tonawanda. Everyone welcome to attend. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.