SAMANKA - Thressa "Tillie"

Age 96, passed away on September 1, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family; wife of the late Alex "Boots" Samanka of nearly 70 years and mother of the late Richard Samanka; survived by three children, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild, one sister and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.