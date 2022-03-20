KLIMCZAK - Tillie

March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Chester; dear mother of Gloria (Dennis) Doeing; loving grandmother of Kara (Jon) Peet, Kelly Doeing, Katie (Dan) Pendleton; great-grandmother of Stella and Gavin Peet; sister of the late Rose Gross; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., on Tuesday, 3-6 PM. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, in All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.