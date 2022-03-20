KLIMCZAK - Tillie March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Chester; dear mother of Gloria (Dennis) Doeing; loving grandmother of Kara (Jon) Peet, Kelly Doeing, Katie (Dan) Pendleton; great-grandmother of Stella and Gavin Peet; sister of the late Rose Gross; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., on Tuesday, 3-6 PM. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, in All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
I met Tillie when I became the new property manager at Kibler Senior Housing many years ago. Tillie quickly became one of my "regulars;" coming to my office to talk and share memories of her life with me. She was so special and I enjoyed every minute I was able to spend with her. I went back to visit after I left the position and we always had the best chats! Tillie....you have earned your Heavenly crown! You will always be in my thoughts and in my heart! God bless you! My most sincere condolences to the family!
Jennifer Tupper
March 23, 2022
Sorry for your loss! Tillie gave me my first haircut and my first permanent! She was a sweet lady