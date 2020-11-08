CHWOJDAK - Timothy A.
Of Chaffee, NY, November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Kelly A. (nee Willson) Chwojdak; loving father of Jillian (Aaron) Pickel; dearest son of James and Kathleen (nee Chrosniak) Chwojdak; dear brother of Brian, Jason (Kate) and Kirsten (Sheldon) Horsfall; son in law of Howard Willson, Jr and Betty (nee Jakubowski) Willson; brother in law of Wendy Willson, Karen (David) Romance, Howard (Nicole) Willson, III and Andrea (Jeff) Root; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and loving companions Ciera and Kaya. Family will be present to receive friends Monday 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim's memory to a charity of your choice
. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.