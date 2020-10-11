Menu
Timothy A. "The Woj" WOJDAN
WOJDAN - Timothy A.
"The Woj"
Unexpectedly, October 9, 2020, age 67, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving honey of Shelley McMindes-Wojdan; dear son of Dolores A. (nee Osinski) and the late Arthur Wojdan; loving step-father of Melissa (Douglas) Bartels, Randolph (Vicki) McMindes, GySgt USMC, Megan McMindes, and Junior; dearest brother of the late Kathleen (Eugene) Tonello; brother-in-law of Sheila Allen and Valarie (Russ) Jablonski; also survived by 10 step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will be present on Monday, October 12th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (West of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Tim was a retiree of US Foods and a active member of Pine Hill Host, for 35 years, which included 10 years of being a Captain. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
