BAILEY - Timothy L.
Of East Aurora; June 19, 2021. Beloved husband of 33 years to the late Darcy Bailey; loving father of Timothy M. (Kathryn), Jared and Joel; grandfather of Emmarie; dear son of Clayton Oliver and late Virginia (nee Griffin) Bailey; cherished brother of Wendelyn (Luther) Werley and Randall (Lauren Reynolds) Bailey. Visitation, Friday, June 25, 3-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY. Tim was the owner of S - G Press Inc., proudly serving the greater East Aurora area for many years. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of East Aurora and was also known for his work with the local cable access, filming local sporting events. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora. Condolences and directions made available online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.