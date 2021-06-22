Clayte, I was shocked when I saw the obituary that Tim had passed. He was one of the nicest person I have ever known. Just like you! He will be missed by many and certainly remembered by all. I´m sure you will be pleased of his accomplishments at S-G Press. Your memories with him will bring you comfort forever. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the Services but you will be in my thoughts that day. Give my love and thoughts to Wendy and Randy. Your Super B buddy Paul Pietrocarlo.

Paul Pietrocarlo Friend June 22, 2021