Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy L. BAILEY
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
BAILEY - Timothy L.
Of East Aurora; June 19, 2021. Beloved husband of 33 years to the late Darcy Bailey; loving father of Timothy M. (Kathryn), Jared and Joel; grandfather of Emmarie; dear son of Clayton Oliver and late Virginia (nee Griffin) Bailey; cherished brother of Wendelyn (Luther) Werley and Randall (Lauren Reynolds) Bailey. Visitation, Friday, June 25, 3-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY. Tim was the owner of S - G Press Inc., proudly serving the greater East Aurora area for many years. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of East Aurora and was also known for his work with the local cable access, filming local sporting events. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora. Condolences and directions made available online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Jun
25
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Godspeed, Timos.
Jeffrey Cotton
Family
June 24, 2021
Clayton, Randy and Wendy, I was deeply saddened to hear about Tim. We were friends years ago and I will always remember his smile. My thoughts and prayers are with you .
Bella Hawco
June 24, 2021
Clayt and family, our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. May God bless you with peace and comfort during this time. Hugs to all!
Mike and Linda Connors
Family
June 22, 2021
Clayte, I was shocked when I saw the obituary that Tim had passed. He was one of the nicest person I have ever known. Just like you! He will be missed by many and certainly remembered by all. I´m sure you will be pleased of his accomplishments at S-G Press. Your memories with him will bring you comfort forever. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the Services but you will be in my thoughts that day. Give my love and thoughts to Wendy and Randy. Your Super B buddy Paul Pietrocarlo.
Paul Pietrocarlo
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Uncle Clayt, Wendy and Randy, We are so very sorry to hear the sad news of Tim's passing. Jeff and I have such wonderful memories of the fun our families shared when we were young and lived in E.A. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Tim's children, and your entire family. With deepest sympathy and love, Linda and Bob Ferraro
Linda and Bob Ferraro
Family
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results