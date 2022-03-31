Menu
Timothy S. DOWNS
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
DOWNS - Timothy S.
Entered in to rest on March 30, 2022, age 58, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Beloved husband of Sharon (Hatem); dear father of Allison (Matthew Ferreira, fiancé) Downs; son of the late John and Esther (Miller) Downs; brother of Doreen (Ralph "Tony") Guadagno, Patricia (Frank) Chruney, John (Paula) Downs, and Elaine (late Charles) Kosich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral, from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Monday, April 4th, at 9:30 AM, and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Friends may call Sunday, April 3rd, from 4-8 PM. Mr. Downs retired as a Lieutenant with the Buffalo Police Department and recently worked as a Realtor with Metro Roberts. Online condolences at:
www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
