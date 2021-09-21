Menu
Timothy J. DUNKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
DUNKOWSKI - Timothy J.
September 19, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Christine (nee Becker) Dunkowski. Loving father of Tammy (Steven) Ratcliff and Jennifer (Robert) Livingston. Cherished Grandfather of Zachary, Emily, Timothy, Kayla, Kennedy, Sydney and Avery. Devoted brother of Stephen and the late Peter. Son of the late Leo and Dorothy (nee Dominiak) Dunkowski. Also survived by cousins and relatives. Tim was a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Isshin Ryu Karate and Martial Arts, loved Do-it-Yourself projects and walking the Losson Park Nature Trails with his family. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Class71 call me 716 515 8068. Great dad
Paul goszewski
Friend
September 23, 2021
Tammy and family Nick and I are so very sorry for your loss.
Michele Brand
September 21, 2021
