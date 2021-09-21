DUNKOWSKI - Timothy J.
September 19, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Christine (nee Becker) Dunkowski. Loving father of Tammy (Steven) Ratcliff and Jennifer (Robert) Livingston. Cherished Grandfather of Zachary, Emily, Timothy, Kayla, Kennedy, Sydney and Avery. Devoted brother of Stephen and the late Peter. Son of the late Leo and Dorothy (nee Dominiak) Dunkowski. Also survived by cousins and relatives. Tim was a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Isshin Ryu Karate and Martial Arts, loved Do-it-Yourself projects and walking the Losson Park Nature Trails with his family. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.