DYTE - Timothy J. August 6, 1956 - October 3, 2021. Son of the late Helen (Truxes) and Allan R. Dyte; dear brother of the late Elizabeth (Bruce) Schmidt and Priscilla (Arthur) Pfenninger. Tim is survived by sisters Susan Dyte Carrick, Deborah Dyte, and Margaret J. Wareham (James), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held November 5th at 2:00, Delaware Gate, Forest Lawn followed by gathering at Pizza Plant, Transit Rd., Williamsville.
Hard to find a nicer, funnier and more sincere person. Many of us knew him from back at the Northeast 'Y' and camp Weona. A great Zoo keeper and animal lover. He was loved by many. HB was one of a kind. Hopefully his family is comforted by all who remember him so fondly.
Kurt Holme
Friend
October 14, 2021
too a great guy who I will miss he was the kindest person I no condolences to his family rip my good friend
Louie
October 12, 2021
Condolences to the family. He must have been a very special person to be able to play with Tigers. My favorite animal but I never got that close to one.
Linda
October 10, 2021
I worked for many yrs with Tim aka HB at the Buffalo Zoo. He was a good man and will be missed. Keeping his family in my prayers during this difficult time.