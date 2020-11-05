GILL - Timothy G.
November 4, 2020; husband of Donna L. (Myers) Gill; father of Colleen (Jack) Kelleher, Robert, Timothy (Laurie), Kathleen Cully and the late David (Joan) Gill; grandfather of Nicholas, Timothy, Erin, Kevin, Jenna and Michael; great-grandfather of Nicholas and Kaitlyn; brother of the late Diane (Anthony) Marinaccio; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning, at St. Teresa's Church, at 11:30 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Roswell Park. Mr. Gill retired as a Captain of the Buffalo Police Department after 30 years and was a US Army Veteran. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.