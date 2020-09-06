Menu
Timothy J. GODWIN
GODWIN - Timothy J.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest September 1, 2020. Loving son of Patrick, Sr. and Kathy (nee Meyer) Godwin; dear brother of Patrick, Jr. (Alicia Kersch), Sean (Rose), Kevin (Jackie) Godwin, Jennifer (Mike) Wirth; brother-in-law of Carrie Godwin; adored grandson of the late Kenneth (Elizabeth) Meyer and Lois (late Jack) Meyer-Adams; fond uncle of Victoria, Madison, Sean, Riley, Patrick III, Margaret, Elizabeth, Gwenivere, Coleman, Haley and Hannah; also survived by his friends at Amber Lynne Group Home. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 2-6 PM, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
