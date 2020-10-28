SCHAEFER - Timothy J.
October 26, 2020. Husband of the late Marie (nee Szarowicz); dear father of Jill (Andrew) Johnson and Timothy (Bethany). Visitation Wednesday (today), 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where prayers will be held Thursday, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Tim was an active member at St. Martha Parish. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.