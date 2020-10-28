Menu
Timothy J. SCHAEFER
SCHAEFER - Timothy J.
October 26, 2020. Husband of the late Marie (nee Szarowicz); dear father of Jill (Andrew) Johnson and Timothy (Bethany). Visitation Wednesday (today), 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where prayers will be held Thursday, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Tim was an active member at St. Martha Parish. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
