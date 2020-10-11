LANGENFELD - Timothy James

Age 42, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly October 4, 2020. He was born July 15, 1978 in Williamsville, New York, to Richard and Nancy Langenfeld. He attended Williamsville South High School, and received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Hilbert College.Timothy moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2004, and began his career as an elementary school teacher before moving into sales and restaurant. He eventually had a son, Nash with his longtime friend and love, Amy Cogan. Timothy is survived by his mother, Nancy Langenfeld, his father Richard Langenfeld, his sister Holly, brother Michael, his young son Nash and his many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his brother Brendon, and his loving grandparents.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.