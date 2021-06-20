Menu
Timothy J. KRAWCZYK
KRAWCZYK - Timothy J.
Of Cheektowga, NY, June 15, 2021. Beloved son of Jane (nee Jurkiewicz) and the late Thomas Krawczyk; brother of Karen (Roger) Jones, Marilyn (Joseph) Ciavarella, Peggy (Michael) Zimmerman and Gerald (Nancy) Krawczyk; also survived by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
RIP Tim
Joseph E. Walsh
Friend
July 23, 2021
