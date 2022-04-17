LANDSIEDEL - Timothy J.
Age 55, of Buffalo, NY, passed away April 9, 2022. Son of Maureen (Mannion) Landsiedel and the late Jerry "Whitey" Landsiedel; brother of William (Candace) Landsiedel and Rosie (Daniel Ahrens) Landsiedel; uncle of Christian, Declan, Jane, and Brennen. There will be no prior calling hours. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Children's Cancer Research Institute, P. O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.